On Friday, the prosecution was hoping to play recordings of wiretaps of conversations between members of the Wagner family, from 2018, in the murder trial of George Wagner IV. The defense argued that they had only been notified which the the 25 or so recordings that would be played out of the thousand of hours the defense received during discovery.
Special prosecutors Angela Canepa and Andrew Wilson argued that the prosecution couldn’t determine which tapes would be played for the jury until they had heard testimony from their witnesses.
Judge Randy Deering ruled that the defense team could take the weekend to review transcripts of the recordings and sent the jury home for the day.
On Monday, the defense called its first witnesses in the case. The witnesses included a tattoo artist, a friend and two pastors, one of whom was a childhood friend of both Jake and George Wagner.
One of the former pastors of the Wagners, Kelly Cinereski, testified under direct examination that George was more independent than Jake was.
“In short, George was smart and Jake was trouble,” Kelly Cinereski said.
Kelly Cinereski knew the Wagners from the time when he was pastor of a church he preached at in Minford.
“They (the Wagners) were trying to find the Lord,” Kelly Cinereski said. “I saw them making really good decisions.”
Kelly Cinereski’s son Caleb is also a pastor and was the pastor of the church the Wagners attended in Alaska. The younger Cinereski actually called a tip line after a news release was put out by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in 2017.
Sean Fisher, a tattoo artist from Portsmouth, also testified on Monday about tattoos George Wagner IV has.
Wagner has 8-ball and skull tattoo that prosecutors said was in reference to the eight people killed on the night of the murders.
Fisher said that he had done “about a million” 8-ball and skull tattoos.
Andrew Carson, a friend, who called Jake to see if he had heard what happened, and Michael Ramsey, who was a boss of Jake Wagner in Alaska in 2017-2018, also took the stand Monday.
On Tuesday, BCI agent Ryan Schreiderer took the stand. Under cross-examination, Schreiderer testified that he did not believe Jake Wagner testified 100 percent truthfully.
“I think he minimized his brother’s involvement,” Schreiderer said.
Defense attorney John Parker pointed out the fact that Schreiderer and the prosecution say the motive for the murders was custody when it really was protecting two-year old Sophia from sexual abuse.
“Overall, it was still about custody,” Schreiderer said. “They got custody to stop the sexual abuse.”
Parker then said that any testimony or evidence that didn’t fit the prosecution’s theory was dismissed.
Arguments over what parts of what conversations, recordred on the 2018 wiretaps, would be played for the jury continued Tuesday afternoon.
