On Friday, the prosecution was hoping to play recordings of wiretaps of conversations between members of the Wagner family, from 2018, in the murder trial of George Wagner IV. The defense argued that they had only been notified which the the 25 or so recordings that would be played out of the thousand of hours the defense received during discovery.

Special prosecutors Angela Canepa and Andrew Wilson argued that the prosecution couldn’t determine which tapes would be played for the jury until they had heard testimony from their witnesses.


