A vehicle pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to several people, including a Ross County Sheriff's deputy.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the pursuit and crash, the incident occurred on U.S. Route 35 near milepost 19 near Chillicothe at approximately 3:05 a.m.
The Patrol reported that a Chillicothe Highway Patrol Post trooper attempted to stop a 2005 Acura TL on Jones Road in Ross County.
"The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued," according to the Patrol. "The pursuit continued onto US 35 until the driver lost control and struck a Ross County Sheriff vehicle at 3:12 a.m.
"The Acura was driven by Marvin Myers, 45, of Waverly. The pursuit was traveling westbound on US 35 when Mr. Myers lost control and traveled into the median striking a stationary Ross County Sheriff SUV vehicle. Mr. Myers was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center via MedFlight with serious injuries. Sheriff Deputy Brenton Davidson, 34, of Chillicothe, was transported by ground to Grant Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries."
The Patrol reported that Myers had two passengers. Renae Myers, 41, of Columbus, and Scotty Howard, 47, of Chillicothe. Renae Myers was transported to Chillicothe Adena Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Howard was transported to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the Patrol.
On the Facebook page "Ohio Going Blue", on Sunday, Sgt. Davidson provided an update on his condition, stating in part:
“First and foremost I want to thank you for your support of Ohio law enforcement officers.
"With that said I am truly blessed and humbled with the overwhelming support and prayers I have received. In a day and age where you question the decision to wear a badge, just seeing how many good hearted people there are reconfirms the love and passion I have for my job. It is very easy to pay attention to the negative media post and get caught up in that drama.
"Update on me,
"I am still at Grant Hospital and I will hopefully be going home soon. The blood/fluid build up in my abdomen has not changed in the MRI scans I’ve had in the past 24 hours. I will have to speak to a surgeon about my right hip due to diminished blood flow. I am very sore and beaten up, but I’m upright and walking. The safety equipment in my vehicle did its job to perfection and spared me from further harm or (worse).
"Again I am extremely grateful for this page's support along with the support and prayers of everyone."
A post on the Ross County Sheriff's Office Facebook page on Tuesday, said that Sgt. Davidson is now home resting.
