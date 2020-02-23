Waverly’s own pop a cappella vocal group, Polarity, took home another title last weekend, having won first place at an International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA) competition.
According to the group’s director, Matt Radford, Polarity traveled to Harrison High School near Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 15, to compete.
“In the competition, there were eight other groups from various high schools throughout the Midwest,” said Radford. “Each group had 12 minutes to showcase what they can do vocally and visually, and the judges ranked the groups based on the score given. There were five judges, and each could award 100 points for a total of 500 points.”
Polarity received 402 points, securing them a first-place win.
“This is particularly impressive because only a few other schools in the nation scored in the 400s,” Radford said. “Most groups were between 320 to 380.”
Radford said the competition was “tough” and that he was “on the edge of (his) seat” throughout the entire show.
“I couldn’t help but compare the other groups performing to the Polarity kids. All of the groups were strong — really strong,” he said. “Polarity was the fifth group to perform, and they absolutely crushed it!”
Songs performed by Polarity at the event included “Greedy” by Ariana Grande, “Rise” by Katy Perry, and “Lady Marmalade” by LaBelle.
“Even though I’ve heard them perform ‘Lady Marmalade’ at least a thousand times, this was by far their best run. The energy was through the roof,” said Radford. “I always compare our songs to the first time we ran ‘Lady Marmalade’. You could see that song clicked with them from the beginning. Although the students were tired, sick, and overwhelmed with school and life, they went out and made the song feel fresh again. This performance will not be one I soon forget.”
Looking back at competition days and recalling the “ups and downs” is a highlight for Radford and his students.
“When we started as a group, there were more downs than ups. It was hard at the start, with lots of learning to do as a director and as students,” he said. “It’s very different now. The students hold themselves in such a professional manner. They are humble and blessed to be doing what they are doing.”
Despite praise from the public, accolades, and titles, Polarity’s members remain “rooted and grounded,” Radford continued.
“This is great to see as their teacher,” he said. “I’ve always told them, ‘Diva on stage; humble beast off stage.’”
For students and teacher, last Saturday was a “great day overall!”
“We all rode in a van to the competition together. I was almost worried driving over because they didn’t seem nervous. They were acting goofy and laughing. I asked them if they realized a competition was coming up, and they responded, ‘Yeah, we aren’t super nervous, just excited,’” Radford recalled. “The competition was fun. Lots of memories were made, along with new friendships from other groups, and we even got to try Skyline!”
