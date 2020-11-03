Pike County Court Judge Paul Price will be changing seats come January.
When Pike County’s election numbers were tallied Tuesday night, Price had won the Pike County Common Pleas Judge (Probate-Juvenile) race over opponent Joseph E. Motes. Of the 10,414 votes cast in the race, Price finished with 7,202 votes for 69.16 percent, while Motes received 3,212 votes for 30.84 percent.
“It is very exciting. I’m just overwhelmed and humbled by all of the support I’ve gotten,” said Price after learning that he had won. “I prayed a lot. I feel blessed. So many people supported me, and I’m grateful for all of the people who voted for me. It is an overwhelming and awesome feeling.”
Price, who has served as Pike County Court Judge since 2012, felt led to expand his work into other arenas.
“It is all about the kids. Keeping children and families first. Taking care of the children of Pike County is the number one goal. We have so many awesome people in Pike County from teachers, pastors, coaches, youth leaders, and counselors, who I know are passionate about helping kids in our community, and I can’t wait to work with them to help make a difference. I’m so excited about that.”
In 2015, while serving as the Pike County Court Judge, Price established the Pike County Drug Court to work with individuals addicted to drugs. He hopes to bring a program similar to it to Pike County Juvenile Court.
“Drugs are such a huge problem in our community. So many families have been hurt by drugs. So many children have been casualties of the drug plague in our county,” said Price. “I want to work with families. I want to work with kids and make sure that they don’t go down that path, or that kids who have been hurt by that path are given the help they need. I feel passionately about doing that. I’m very excited to be able to get an opportunity to do that.”
Price is very appreciative for the opportunity and looks forward to what is ahead.
“I want to say thanks to everyone who supported me,” said Price. “It is just incredible. There are too many people to name. So many people helped and supported me. It is just awesome.”
All election results are unofficial at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.