PIKETON — The U.S. Department of Energy will host its fourth set in a series of virtual meetings to discuss environmental data from air monitoring being performed during the demolition of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in two meetings next week.
The next meetings are set for Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 21 at 6 p.m. This meeting will address real-time monitoring results along with the co-located monitoring beyond the project boundary.
It also follows after two major developments at the A-Plant, starting first with the completion of the X-326 process building demolition.
In what DOE calls the “most significant cleanup milestone to date”, demolition of the two-story structure completed last month- three months ahead of schedule.
“The completion of this demolition project is a testament to the effort and dedication of the workforce at the Portsmouth Site,” EM Senior Advisor William “Ike” White said. “I am most proud that this work was performed safely with attention paid to the protection of the workers, the community and the environment.”
Additionally, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced passage of a bill by the U.S. House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee, now waiting approval from the House and Senate, that would bring $5.5 million to the county.
That $5.5 million includes $5 million for education and job-training opportunities in Pike County and surrounding areas with $500,000 in technical and regulatory assistance to local governments.
The Scioto Valley-Piketon Area Council of Governments has said it would use the funds for designs of a new Scioto Valley Local Schools District middle school or for job training.
Ryan, a U.S. Senate hopeful, said in a released statement that he saw the funding as a way to make right by the community.
“I will continue to do everything I can to help this community build a new middle school, and I hope that the $5 million we secured in this legislation will go toward educating children in the Scioto Valley School District,” he said.
