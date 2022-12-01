Badge

Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m., deputies were dispatched in the vicinity of 15221 state Route 772 Piketon in reference to a female who had just been shot in the neck.

The caller stated that a male subject had frantically ran into their establishment saying that he had just accidentally shot his girlfriend with a handgun. Pike County Deputies quickly responded to the scene and placed the shooter into custody who was identified as 40-year-old Joseph James Scowden of Piketon. MedCare also arrived on scene and assessed the fempl, injury who was identified as 39-year-old Melody Bryant. Ms. Bryant was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center for further treatment and medical observation.


