The Pike County Treasurer’s Office, located in the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza in Waverly, is adding a teller’s window.
According to Pike County Treasurer Ed Davis, the new window will help with social distancing that is necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The window is located in the government center’s second to last window next to Kroger, Davis said.
“All they have to do is come up to the window and hit the buzzer, and there will be someone there,” he explained.
“We’re going to try to do everything we can so that they don’t have to come in,” he said.
Davis said that tax bills can be paid on the Pike County Auditor’s website (pikeauditoroh.org) using credit cards or eChecks, or can be paid by mail, and people can also use the drop box located on the government center’s last window next to Kroger.
