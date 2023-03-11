It is time to go "Under the Sea" at Waverly High School this week for the musical production of Disney's Little Mermaid.
The musical is based on a 1989 Disney film about a 16-year old Mermaid named Ariel who visits the surface and falls in love with a human prince, despite orders from her father, King Triton, not to visit the surface. Waverly Musical Director/Producer Hunter John shared more about why this production was chosen for the 2023 WHS musical.
"We like to switch up the genre of musicals that we do from year to year. This allows the students that come through the musical program to experience a variety of different kinds of shows throughout their high school experience," John said.
"Two years ago we did a comedy, last year we did a historical drama, and it felt right this year to do a big family friendly Disney show that people of all ages can enjoy."
According to John, the production began the planning process all the way back in October of 2022 when the directors and volunteers, who work mainly behind the scenes to make things run, started meeting together to prepare. After Waverly's winter break in January, rehearsals begin with the cast practicing their music and their lines. This was followed by almost daily work/rehearsals for 10 weeks until the opening of the show.
"One of the biggest challenges this year was the incorporation of a fly system into our musical. I wanted to do it because it is the first time a Waverly musical has ever professionally flown students on the stage. It also is a very neat experience, and once in a lifetime opportunity for some of these kids," John said.
"But it came with challenges that had to be overcome. The training we have to receive in order to use it, plus the hours of practicing the choreography while flying dug into our overall rehearsal time quite a bit. We basically had to give up three full days of rehearsal for the training and practice. I was stressed out about that personally, but when I saw the smiles and laughter on my students' faces while being flown across the stage, all of the stress went away and I could tell that it was worth it by the reaction of the kids."
One of the students who has a flying role is Tommy Tursi, an Italian exchange student, who plays Scuttle the seagull. Tursi comes from what he described as a small town near Milan, Italy.
"A couple of years ago, I decided to try the crazy ideal of being an exchange student. I really like it. It is such a great experience. I'm doing lots of new things," Tursi said.
"One year ago, I never dreamed I would be flying while dressed as a seagull across the stage. I've never done anything like this musical, but I thought I would like to. I never thought I would get a lead role and do all of this cool stuff like flying. It is exciting."
Although English is not his first language, he learned it in school in Italy. He said his English has improved a lot here.
Tursi has also participated in band and choir while at Waverly. He plays clarinet and enjoyed his first marching band experience.
"That was fun. We don't have football so we don't have anything like that. We just have concert band. It was difficult at first because I was not used to marching while playing with all of the parade stuff and memorizing (music)," Tursi said. "I know this musical is going to be great. We are having a lot of fun doing it."
Senior Sophie Thomas plays Flounder, a little fish who is Ariel the mermaid's best friend. While she isn't one of the students who gets to "fly", she and some others will be skating their way across the stage.
"It was kind of awkward at first trying to move like a fish on stage. Then we got our Heelys (skate shoes), so we were heely-ing around to make it look like a smooth flowing motion," Thomas said. "It took a lot of practice learning to do that. We've all had a couple of falls trying to figure it out, but it seems to be the best option for making it look like we are swimming."
Thomas feels the role fits her, saying, "It is funny. I've always ended up with these silly little roles. I'm Flounder, a little boy fish. In the Addams Family, I was Cousin Itt, the hairy guy. I always get these types of roles. I love it. It is much more fun than the super serious roles."
Thomas will be participating in her sixth musical, after starting in the sixth grade.
"It is a unique experience. You feel really close to the people (in the musical). I love performing. Being a senior is really sad because I'm going to miss everybody and all of the people I've performed with. I hope I'm able to leave behind good memories with the others who will still be here."
Seniors Abby Bucher (Jetsam) and Alex Ward (Flotsam) play the evil eels. They have been best friends since early middle school, and both started participating in musicals in eighth grade.
"It is our senior year, so it is fun that we get to do something on stage that is like ourselves, like making faces at each other," Ward said. "It also is awesome because there aren't usually many low parts in a musical. It is always like belting. This is really low and good for our voices."
Both felt their roles will be funny and entertaining to the audience.
"It is definitely a different type of character. It is also our first time having lead roles," Bucher said. "At first it felt really stressful because I had to learn all of these lines and all of this stuff. But now it doesn't feel that different."
Ward added, "When you are the evil character, you think the audience may not like you, but I feel like they will like us. I think we are kind of silly and fun. I'm glad this is a Disney musical instead of an actual villain who is scary and horrifying."
Getting to be a positive influence on other students in the days leading up to the production is also important to Ward and Bucher.
"To me, it feels like having a leadership position, especially being a senior. This year, there are a lot of younger kids," Ward said. "So it is nice to have an educational moment for them while they are beginning, because there was a senior who did that for us. There's always a senior who impacts someone's life."
Bucher added, "Musical is like a family type of environment. There are good and bad moments, but we always pull through. The show always comes together last minute."
"It is a really cool process," Ward finished. "The process is the most fun part of it along with the relationships with new people."
Although the performers will be seen on stage, there are many more involved behind the scenes.
"Waverly musicals could not happen without the number of volunteers we have and the time they put in," John said. "Volunteers are constantly working on building the sets, painting and designing, organizing concessions, ticket sales, advertising, crafting costumes, doing hair and makeup, providing food and water, and so much more! If I were to add up how many hours they put in collectively, it would be in the thousands! There are parents and volunteers here working during the school day, and even after until 9 or 10 p.m. I am one lucky director to have the parental and community support that I do.
"Our goal is to give the students the opportunity to put on a musical that is on par with professional productions, and I like to think we do just that. But to reiterate, none of this would be possible without these volunteers. I am truly blessed to have all of them involved."
Senior Thomas Noel is in his third year of participation.
"I play Chef Louis, which is a smaller part, but my character has a big attitude, which I think is really great. I feel like I can have a voice in there even though it is just two songs. It is fun to play that character, especially since he is a manic guy," Noel said.
"It (being in a musical) is a great experience for people who are singing for the first time, because that's how I got into doing choir. It helps train your voice."
Noel is grateful for the opportunity and appreciates all of the hard work that goes into putting a musical together.
"Everyone puts a ton of effort in. We have such a great program. Even though people can get really stressed out, they are overall happy to be here. We have great costumes and great stage design with people who have been doing it for many years and they are doing amazing stuff," Noel said. "Please come see the musical March 16th through the 18th with two shows on March 18th."
In all, there will be four performances of the Little Mermaid at Waverly High School. The first will be Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. The next occurs Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, March 18, shows will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m.
