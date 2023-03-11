It is time to go "Under the Sea" at Waverly High School this week for the musical production of Disney's Little Mermaid.

The musical is based on a 1989 Disney film about a 16-year old Mermaid named Ariel who visits the surface and falls in love with a human prince, despite orders from her father, King Triton, not to visit the surface. Waverly Musical Director/Producer Hunter John shared more about why this production was chosen for the 2023 WHS musical.


