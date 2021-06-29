(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine this week signed Executive Order 2021-10D to allow any student athlete enrolled in Ohio colleges and universities to earn compensation from their name, image, and likeness.
“Ohio’s colleges and athletes need this directive. The federal government has yet to provide updated instructions on how to modernize collegiate programs and allow athletes to make money while making sure they remain amateurs,” said Governor DeWine. “Naturally, athletes will want to go to college in states where they can earn money and remain eligible to play. Without setting these rules Ohio college athletic programs would be at a disadvantage.”
“Without this Executive Order, Ohio’s colleges and universities would be at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to attracting the athletes they need to win championships,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “We should want college athletes in Ohio to have the same opportunities to benefit from their talents as student athletes in other states.”
Based on S.B. 187, sponsored by State Senator Niraj Antani (Miamisburg), this order allows student athletes to obtain professional representations and enter contracts for endorsements. They will be required to inform their college or university of any contracts they enter. The order also prohibits those colleges or universities from preventing a student from participating in athletics or otherwise punishing them as a result of earning such compensation.
