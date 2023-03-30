WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) introduced the Restoring Overtime Pay Act of 2023 – which makes millions of American workers eligible for overtime pay when they work more than 40 hours a week – ensuring that when workers put in extra hours, they get the extra pay they’ve earned. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are cosponsors of the legislation.

“If you put in extra work, you should earn extra pay – it’s that simple,” said Sen. Brown. “Expanding overtime pay would mean more money in the pockets of working class and middle-class Ohioans who work 50, 60, or 70 hours a week. It’s long past time for overtime work to mean overtime pay again.”


