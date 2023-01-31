The Pike County Commissioners recently had a meeting with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, representatives from MedCare Ambulance and representatives from Portsmouth Ambulance to discuss the transition of services.
MedCare informed the commissioners in August that the company was giving the county its contractually-obligated, 180-day notice before services to Pike County would cease through MedCare.
The commissioners worked feverishly to speak with MedCare representatives, Portsmouth Ambulance, other EMS companies and hospital administrators to try to determine how the county could continue to have high-quality EMS services.
On January 13, the Board of Commissioners accepted a proposal from Portsmouth Ambulance to provide county-wide EMS coverage.
“It (the transition) is going to take place March 1,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said.
The agreement is that MedCare will end services February 28, and Portsmouth Ambulance will start service March 1.
“There’s going to be some overlap,” Chattin said. “It’s not going to be like MedCare is not going to answer calls.” Chattin said MedCare will clean all their equipment out of the squad house and Portsmouth Ambulance will move in on March 1 or March 2.
Chattin called the meeting a “good session.” Chattin explained that the sheriff voiced his concerns about how 9-1-1 would contact the ambulance and his questions were largely answered.
“We have been assured there will be no lapse in coverage,” Chattin said. “Everything is pretty fluid. It looks like it’s going to flow pretty good.”
The funding for the ambulance for 2023 will come out of the county general fund.
“The bottom line is we have an ambulance service; that is going to continue just the same,” Chattin said. “That’s the main thing people were all concerned and up in arms about: ‘What’s going to happen when this happens? That’s going to happen when that happens?’ “
Chattin said this time he thinks the transition will be seamless, because MedCare isn’t going to abandon the county and Portsmouth is ready to gear up.
“MedCare set the bar pretty high,” Chattin said. “But Portsmouth Ambulance is aware of that. They’re prepared to give it the same go.”
