(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a proclamation recognizing the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"On the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ohio’s support for the people of Ukraine remains steadfast," said Governor DeWine. "Ohio is home to about 42,000 people of Ukrainian descent, and we welcome any Ukrainians who seek refuge in the Buckeye State."


