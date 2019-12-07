Waverly High School’s pop a cappella group Polarity traveled to the Palace Theatre in Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 5 to take in a performance by the popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser. During their visit, the group had the opportunity to take in a meet and greet with the singers and participate in a sound check.

“The guys offered the students good feedback as well as lots of encouragement to keep singing and keep music a part of their lives,” said Polarity’s director Matt Radford. “I feel so grateful to have music in my life and to see passion for the arts growing in my students!”

