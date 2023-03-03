(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office today certified the summary of a petition entitled “The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety.” The amendment would add a Section 22 to Article 1 of the state constitution.

The Attorney General’s Office received the petition summary on Feb. 21. The attorney general’s sole role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted by the petitioners is a fair and truthful summary of the proposed statute.


