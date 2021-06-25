NELSONVILLE, OHIO – June 25, 2021 – It’s hard to find your footing when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep.
Whether you’re couch surfing, living rough or staying at a shelter, experiencing homelessness can disrupt every facet of your life, and without help it’s often challenging to change your circumstances.
Hocking College’s new Home at Hocking program aims to provide that help.
This unique program, which started in May, provides Ohio residents experiencing homelessness temporary housing as they prepare to begin a certificate or degree program at Hocking College.
“Part of the mission of Hocking College is to be a pathway to prosperity for our students and community,” Dr. Betty Young, president of Hocking College, said. “With Home at Hocking, we’re doing just that for an often underserved and overlooked part of our community. We’re giving people the resources and soft skills to get back on their feet as well as the classroom and hands-on education all our students receive.”
Some of those resources and skills include
• Housing
• A Hocking College meal plan
• Career planning assistance
• On-campus employment
• Job training
• Connections with financial and social services
• Summer classes for those who qualify
Connections to mental health and substance use treatment will be offered to those who need it before entering the program.
“The program isn’t about providing permanent housing at the college,” Young said. “It’s a temporary stepping stone to help people get on track, get connected with social services, get job training and get enrolled in a certificate or degree program to help find their path to a better, more stable life.”
Advisors from throughout the college will work with students during their time in the program to guide them to the right resources, help make and sustain connections with social services and find ways to take care of student debt issues that might prevent them from taking classes.
“We’ll be with them every step of the way, helping them remove barriers to give them opportunities to succeed,” Kimberle Coy, director of student employment and special populations at Hocking College, said. “We believe that if people come into this program wanting to change their lives, we can provide them a transformative experience to create a better future for themselves and their families.”
Coy oversees the program through her work with special population groups at the college.
“A big part of the program is preparing people for jobs and doing job training,” Coy said.
“There are jobs that exist and employers wanting to hire our graduates,” Young said. “The gap is between those prepared for these and those who aren’t. With our short-term certificates and our other programs, Hocking College can help bridge that gap.”
People taking part in the program will live in one of Hocking College’s dormitories and have a highly structured daily schedule to help prepare them for classes, including GED classes if needed.
If you or someone you know could benefit from the Home at Hocking program, please contact Coy at coyk@hocking.edu or 740-753-7040.
“The homeless crisis is real in this country and that includes rural areas like southeastern Ohio,” Young said. “We can be the stepping stone to a better future. There’s help here.”
About Hocking College
With more than 50 associate degree programs to choose from, Hocking College serves more than 3,000 students. Set in the scenic town of Nelsonville, Ohio, the 2,300-acre institution is rich in history, nature, art and culture. Hocking College also has the Perry Campus located in New Lexington, Ohio, and the Logan Campus in Logan, Ohio. In addition to the school’s on-campus residents who attend Hocking from throughout the United States and around the world, local students commute from all over Southeastern Ohio. For more information on Hocking College, visit www.hocking.edu.
