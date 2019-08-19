The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District recently announced the winner of the Pike County 2019 Big Tree Contest: Pauline and Roger Riege of Hackleshin Road are the "proud owners of the giant tree," a 147 feet tall, 159.81 inches-around American Sycamore, according to Darlene Brewster, Pike Soil and Water Conservation District administrator.
Brewster and ODNR Division of Forestry Service Forester, Brad Wireman, measured the sycamore and seven other entries in the Pike County 2019 Big Tree Contest.
"The circumference, total tree height and crown spread were measured and total points scored," said Brewster. "The Riege's tree scored 331 total points. Placing second with a total score of 303 was another giant owned by Dale and Sherry Haynes of Boswell Run Road."
The American Sycamore (Platanus occidentalis) is a native tree with spreading branches and thin bark. It's mottled brown, green and white bark is exfoliating, meaning that the bark sheds regularly. The Sycamore, sometimes referred to as "Guardian of the Waters," protects stream banks from eroding and benefits wildlife. Sycamore is also a valued timber tree.
"(Sycamores) are one of the most important riparian trees because they readily colonize deforested areas as their seeds are spread by wind and water," Brewster said.
The annual Pike County Big Tree contest is sponsored by the Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The contest provides an opportunity to get outdoors and locate Pike's largest and oldest trees," said Brewster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.