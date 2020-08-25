The State Controlling Board approved funds on Monday from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act for Pike and other counties.
According to State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-91st District), the board approved the release of $175 million to help local communities with the cost of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, with the 91st District receiving a total of $1,542,115.49.
According to Wilkin’s office, “the aid to support counties, municipalities and townships is being distributed based on population” and “will support a range of pandemic-related expenses, including the work of first responders and other local services that have been vital in communities across Ohio.”
“Clinton, Highland and Pike counties have seen the detrimental effects of COVID-19, as has the whole state,” said Wilkin. “Virtually every aspect of our lives have been affected. These funds will help the 91st House District provide important services that its citizens count on.”
According to Wilkin’s office, state data shows that counties in Wilkin’s district are eligible for up to the following amounts from this round of funding:
• Clinton County: $597,317.87
• Highland County: $501,166.42
• Pike County: $443,631.20
“Separately, the State Controlling Board approved COVID-19 aid to support local educational service centers and boards of developmental disabilities, including the Pike County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which received $24,261,” according to information from Wilkin’s office.
Also on Monday, the controlling board approved $41,536.17 to pay invoices received through Aug. 3 related to Pike County’s capital murder cases. According to the operating request from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, “Am. Sub. H. B. No. 166 provided up to $1,000,000 in funding for FY (fiscal year) 20, subject to Controlling Board approval, to defray the costs of ongoing capital case litigation in Pike County. AGO0100675, approved 06/15/2020, moved $783,891.60 of unused FY20 appropriation to FY21.”
Pike County is currently facing massive expenses related to the four capital cases of George Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward Jacob Wagner, who were arrested in November 2018 and charged with murder in the 2016 shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.
