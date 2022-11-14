PIKETON — Community Development Committee chair, Isaac Dixon, informed Piketon Village Council in the Monday, Nov. 7 meeting, that the committee had met over the past few weeks and have effectively come to an agreement on projects to submit for the Appalachian Community Grant Program for funding.
“I will reiterate, there is no math requirement. So whatever we submit to the Governor’s Office of Appalachia (GOA), we’re not going to be paying anything,” Dixon said. “There is very little downside in us being somewhat ambitious with we submit.”
“This program is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Village administrator Jennifer Chandler said. “Developing the scope of work has been a really great exercise.”
Chander said the minimum amount that one entity requests is one million dollars. There is no maximum and there are not matching funds. Chandler also mentioned that the GOA has put out information on what kind of projects they want to fund.
Chandler then went through the eligible projects as described by the GOA.
Appalachian plans and implementation projects must include components from three funding priorities:
• Infrastructure; such as main street or downtown redevelopment, improvements to multi-community connecting trails, significant outdoor community space, links to community arts, history and culture, access to telemedicine.
• Workforce; such as public-private partnerships designed to build and coordinate technical, educational, clinical and workforce infrastructure.
• Healthcare; such as investments in school or community-based services to address children’s physical and behavioral health needs or plans to address substance use disorder.
“For us, it all comes together quite nicely,” Chandler said. “In scoping all of this out, I created five investment areas.”
The five are the following: the Piketon Historic District, Scioto Valley Piketon Area Education District, Downtown Business District, adventure, tourism and outdoor recreation and water and sewer improvement.
Chandler said the historic district (which already existed) includes the Square at Piketon. Chandler said that it being in district makes her able to show the improvements they want to make they are asking GOA to fund.
“That is a complete street reconstruction for Second, Third Street, Park Street and Oliver Street,” Chandler said. “Because we out tax increment financing (TIF) district, I am to capture that money, which we have to spend on infrastructure in that area.”
Chandler said she would bundle the projects into ten million dollar to 12 million dollar request.
“To apply for this money you have to prove to them you have your act together and you have the documentation this required,” Chandler said.
As far as the education district goes, Chandler asked for an ordinance to be passed to create the district.
“We want to show our higher education partner that we are serious about education and serious about what we want do there,” Chandler said. “The value of the new build that will go on that footprint on West Street is probably between four and five million dollars.”
Appalachian Development Grant projects that will receive funding will be announced in early 2023.
