PIKETON — Community Development Committee chair, Isaac Dixon, informed Piketon Village Council in the Monday, Nov. 7 meeting, that the committee had met over the past few weeks and have effectively come to an agreement on projects to submit for the Appalachian Community Grant Program for funding.

“I will reiterate, there is no math requirement. So whatever we submit to the Governor’s Office of Appalachia (GOA), we’re not going to be paying anything,” Dixon said. “There is very little downside in us being somewhat ambitious with we submit.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments