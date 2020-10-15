The Pike County Sheriff's Office along with officers of the Piketon Police Department conducted a large drug bust on Tuesday night on Germany Road, resulting in the confiscation of large amounts of drugs and the arrests of several individuals.
Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson indicated that it was one of the largest busts in Pike County that he can remember.
Nelson reported that at 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday, he, along with deputies of the Pike County Sheriff's Office and officers of the Piketon Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant at 3204 Germany Road, where four people were taken into custody and charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
According to Nelson, the charge is a first-degree felony due to the large amount confiscated.
The following individuals were taken into custody:
• Marcia Boyd, 38, of 3204 Germany Road
• Carl Leroy Christian, Jr., 37, of Gold Dust Road, Piketon
• Robert Lee Cordell, 48, of Umblebee Road, Beaver
• Terry L. Kisor, 45, Sickles Road, Jackson
Also arrested was Sierra Simmons, 18.
"Kisor also had an outstanding warrant from Jackson County for a probation violation on an original charge of larceny," Nelson stated. "Christian had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on driving under suspension, and Boyd had two outstanding warrants, one for a probation violation on possession of dangerous drugs and another out of the Waverly Police Department for failure to appear on traffic offenses."
According to Nelson, suspected drugs confiscated from the residence included heroin, crack, marijuana and an estimated more than a pound of methamphetamine.
Nelson indicated that the four individuals taken into custody were major players.
"We've been working on this for quite awhile," Nelson stated.
On Thursday, the sheriff's office opened four safes confiscated during the search, including two safes taken from the residence and two from an outbuilding. Among the items in the safe were money, firearms, and some type of pills. According to the sheriff's office, one of the firearms taken from the safes was confirmed as stolen.
Nelson mentioned that he is happy to get the drug money off the streets but indicated that he is even happier to get the drugs off the streets. He said they were able to arrest Boyd before she was able to sell many of the drugs she had allegedly just received.
"I think that's more important than the money is getting the drugs off the streets before she sells it," he said.
Nelson expressed his appreciation for the help of the Piketon Police Department.
"They've been great in working with us, and we've reinstituted the Pike County Drug Task Force that used to be there ... We've done a lot of search warrants and more to come; we're not through."
"The investigation is continuing and a case will be presented to the November term of the Pike County Grand Jury for aggravated trafficking along with additional charges," according to Nelson.
