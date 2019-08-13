The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatch Center, Chillicothe Post, received a call at 11:55 a.m. on August 10 regarding a three-vehicle crash that occurred in Pike County on State Route 104 near Camp Creek Road.
A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Kelsey Boulay, 18, of Waverly was traveling southbound on State Route 104 when Boulay failed to yield while turning left into a private drive and was struck by two motorcycles. A 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Richard Warnock, 46, of Wheelersburg and a 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Patrick Turley, 42, of Greenup Kentucky, were both traveling northbound on State Route 104 when the motorcycles struck Boulay's vehicle.
Warnock was transported by MedFlight to St. Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Turley was transported by EMS to Southern Ohio Medical Center with minor injuries, and Boulay was not injured and released on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Pike County EMS and Camp Creek Township Fire Department assisted on scene.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to be aware of traffic conditions and their surroundings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.