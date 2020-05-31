As the month of May comes to a close and June begins, the staff at the Pike County YMCA has reportedly been working to get the facility sanitized, cleaned and ready for re-opening with social distancing guidelines in place.
Although Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that gymnasiums and aquatic facilities could re-open on May 26, the Pike County YMCA staff needed more time to get ready to open in phases since the facility offers a broad range of services and amenities. At the start, the YMCA will only be open to members, and day passes will not be available.
“We are very excited to be re-opening,” said Pike County YMCA Executive Director Kim Conley. “We really appreciate the members who stuck with us and continued paying their membership through the closure. We are looking forward to having everyone back.”
A letter explaining the plan was posted on the Pike County YMCA’s Facebook page, saying, “In preparation for the reopening of our facility on June 8, 2020, we have been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of facilities, including fitness equipment and areas, locker rooms, childcare, visitor areas and office spaces are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The Y has also modified policies and programs to facilitate safe social/physical distancing guidelines.
“We are so excited to reopen our facility to our community. More importantly, Pike County YMCA has always been more than a building. We are about people — people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community. We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”
Conley said they have been very proactive and in contact with the Pike County General Health District to make sure everything that is needed is in place. During the state-mandated closure, the staff cleaned the carpets, washed the walls, had upgrades done on the HVAC system, and performed pool maintenance.
All areas and services will not be open immediately as the YMCA works to keep members safe while adhering to guidelines issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and local governments.
Areas of the YMCA in use will be staffed to remind individuals of social distancing and to help with cleaning of equipment. Members are encouraged to routinely wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer that is provided throughout the facility.
“This is all new to everyone. We will all have to adjust,” said Conley. “I’m asking everyone to be patient. We are all in this together. We will do everything in our power to assure staff and members that we will operate as safely as possible.”
On June 1, the YMCA will re-open childcare facilities. This is not to be confused with childwatch, which is a member service. Participating childcare families will be given instruction for daily use of this space.
This will allow a week-long adjustment period for children and staff as the Community Action Committee opens its daycare, while the YMCA opens its summer day camp. Summer day camp is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but is operating on limited capacity, which is much smaller than previous summers. In a normal summer, up to 50 children ages 5 through 12 could participate. But this year it is limited to 18 with social distancing.
On June 8, the following areas will be open for members to use: fitness center, land-based group exercise classes (limited), locker rooms (without the use of showers temporarily with the exception of rinsing off before or after using the pool), and racquetball (singles only due to the square footage of the space). The basketball gymnasium will be open at limited capacity. Since there are six baskets, one individual or one family will be allowed to utilize one basket.
On June 15, the pool will be reopened, but it will be for adult lap swim only during the initial phase.
There will be several program and membership areas that will remain closed until further notice. These include childwatch, contact youth sports/programs, and open gym.
Initially, the hours will change at the Pike County YMCA. From Monday through Friday, it will be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Saturday hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday hours will be 1 to 5 p.m.
In Phase 1, the YMCA will open Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 a.m. for the “early birds”. Then it will close from 7 to 8 a.m. to allow for cleaning and sanitation. It will re-open from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for the older active adults before closing again from 12 noon to 1 p.m. for cleaning. From 1 to 3 p.m., the Y will be open for youth members before closing again from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning. Then from 4 to 7 p.m., the YMCA will open for adults.
The pool will not be open in Phase 1 due to a repair that was needed. While staff had hoped the repair could be made during the closure, the part could not be delivered due to all of the shutdowns surrounding the coronavirus.
In order to keep social distancing within the fitness center, some extra aerobics machines have been removed, while other machines have been moved to different places. Individuals who are going to the fitness center will enter through the main door and exit through the fitness center since one-way traffic is required.
Members must disinfect equipment before and after use with the provided disinfectant method. The Pike County YMCA has cleaning items stationed throughout the fitness center room. Those include wash cloths, spray bottles of disinfectant and a laundry bin to put the wash cloths into once finished with them.
Water fountains will be turned off, so exercisers are encouraged to bring their own water bottles. Complementary coffee will not be provided at this time.
Other guidelines that the YMCA will be following include limiting the capacity if needed. Members must conduct self-assessment and not enter the facility if they are exhibiting symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19. Temperatures will be taken before YMCA members enter the facility.
YMCA staff who can safely wear masks will be doing so. Members are recommended to wear masks when possible in common areas but masks are not required. It is ultimately up to the individual. Members must maintain a minimum of six feet of distance from one another. Members will see increased signage throughout the building to promote social distancing. At this time, socializing and congregating in the lobby at the YMCA is prohibited. All of the chairs have been removed from the lobby area for the time being.
“I know that is going to be hard. People miss each other, but this is only temporary. We have to follow the state’s guidelines. If someone gets sick, I would never forgive myself,” said Conley.
For more information or to join the Pike County YMCA, call (740) 947-8862, or visit them online at pikecountyymca.org or their Facebook page.
