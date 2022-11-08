In the only county-wide contested race, auditor Davida Brown defeated her opponent Sarah Skidmore, collecting 5945 votes to Skidmore’s total of 1338 votes.
“I am elated,” Brown said of the results. “I am very humbled. There aren’t really a lot of words other than thank you.”
Brown took over as interim auditor in April when former auditor Kayla Slusher had to leave office and Brown become the auditor in June. Although Brown may not have been in office long, the auditor’s office is not a new place for her. Brown served for ten years under long-time former auditor Teddy Wheeler, then took some time off from the office, and returned in 2019 and served three years under Slusher.
Pike County will see a new judge in the Court of Common Pleas. With the retirement of Randy Deering, prosecutor Rob Junk will be the next judge of the highest court in the county.
Republicans had a very good night in Pike County, Tuesday, with an opposed Democrat not winning a single race. Pike County, like the rest of Ohio went for incumbent Governor Mike DeWine with DeWine capturing more than 75 percent of the vote in Pike County.
In one of the most nationally watched Senate races, Congressman Tim Ryan and JD Vance faced off for the Ohio Senate seat left vacant by the retirement of Rob Portman. Pike County went for Vance with 69.8 percent of the vote.
“There was a time that this never would have been in Pike County,” Brown said. “To see all the Republican wins was different.”
Jerry Miller, Anthony Moraleja, and David Kessler were all reelected in unopposed races.
