WAVERLY— Over the weekend, the Pike County General Health District reported an additional COVID-19 death as the world begins to embark on year three of the pandemic.
The latest death, a man in his 50s, brought the county total to 74 and ended a particularly lethal fall season where 21 deaths were reported since Sept. 22. Over the past six months, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Pike County have doubled.
Local case numbers are trending upwards in recent weeks, but remaining under the statewide case rate per 100,000. As of Dec. 16, the county had a case rate of 601.3 per 100,000 compared to 783.2 per 100,000 in the state.
The surge in Ohio cases, Tuesday’s 12,502 cases the highest ever reported, is being primarily carried in northeastern counties such as Cuyahoga County.
There, with a case rate of 1,267.7 per 100,000, many hospitals have suspended elective surgeries.
Hoping to keep the situation from evolving into an even bigger issue, Cleveland-area health systems simply asked for “Help” in an one-page message in Sunday’s edition of The Plain Dealer.
In response to that surge, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he mobilized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the hospital staffing strain.
According to the governor’s office, approximately 150 are highly-trained medical professionals and will deploy to help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations. The remaining 900 guard members will help with patient transport, housekeeping, and food services.
Local hospitals have not had to take similar measures, but reports from the Southeast/Southeast Central Ohio Healthcare Coalition show numbers of COVID-19 patients in the hospital and intensive care unit on the rise.
As of Tuesday, SEOHC reports 134 patients in hospitals from Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties and 30 in the ICU. On Nov. 30, there were only 62 hospital patients and nine ICU patients in the region.
Whether local hospitals will have to is unknown, yet public health officials continue to say vaccination is the best way to avoid either the Delta or the new Omnicron variant.
According to Dr. David Byers, Senior Medical Director of Infectious Disease at the Southern Ohio Medical Center, additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine will increase protection from Omnicron. The recommendation is to take to a third dose six months after the second dose.
Ohio Department of Health data shows 41.2% of Pike County has completed the vaccination process. The state average is 54.6%
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
