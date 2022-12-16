George Wagner IV’s defense attorney, John Parker, filed a motion, Wednesday, with the Pike County Court of Common Pleas to grant Wagner a new trial.
Wagner was convicted on 22 counts on November 30, all related to the killings of eight people western Pike County in April of 2016.
According to the motion, George’s brother, Jake voluntarily testified about his otherwise privileged communications with his counsel about the facts of the case. George’s defense team issued a subpoena that was quashed by the court. The court also denied a request to place the notes under seal for appellate review.
Defense now is renewing that request citing State v. Brunson, a case from 2002. George asserts that Jake voluntarily testified concerning his privileged communication and in doing so waived that privilege.
The motion goes on to say that George’s right cross examine Jake, which is provided under the Sixth and 14th Amendments was violated along with Article I, Section Nine, 10 and 16 of the Ohio Constitution. The argument made is that George’s inability to cross examine Jake on the story Jake told his attorneys, denied George a fair trial.
The motion states, “Inconsistencies are often the key for a jury to determine one’s credibility. Jake admitted he lied to his attorneys, but George has been denied the opportunity to determine the exact lies and what his (Jake) counsel’s notes can prove about his lies.”
Another argument the motion makes is that George’s Due Process rights, protected under the 14th Amendment, were violated.
The motion asserts, the state had a deal with Jake that if he testified to “state’s satisfaction” the death penalty against George would be dismissed. However, George still had to go through the process of selecting a “death qualified” jury, because the state refused to dismiss the death specification before the trial even began though the state fully intended to dismiss the death specification against George. The state's refusal to dismiss the death specification before jury selection denied George Due Process rights.
In the 1986 case Lockhart v. McCrae, the Supreme Court acknowledged that death qualified jurors are more prone to conviction. A part of Due Process is having a fair cross-section of the community to serve on a jury, and the motion argues by denying George that right made the jury more “conviction prone” and violated his rights. The motion says that evidence of that is the months long jury selection and trial, and then a relatively quick verdict.
The motion argues George was denied a fair trial and due process by improper use of the death penalty by the state for ulterior motives, such as forcing Jake to testify against George and use a death sentence in the hopes George would enter into plea negotiations.
The motion stated, “Such gamesmanship by the state was improper and misconduct,” and cited Berger v. United States.
George Wagner IV is still to appear in Pike County Common Pleas Court, Monday for sentencing.
