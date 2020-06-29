A man was arrested in Waverly on Saturday evening after a report that he was displaying a firearm at a vehicle, according to Waverly Police Chief Zachary Dixon.

According to Dixon, officers were dispatched at 6:24 p.m. to the intersection of East Emmitt Avenue (U.S. Route 23) and North Clough Street regarding the male who allegedly displayed a firearm at a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. 

Dixon reported that officers arrived and were able to take the subject into custody without incident, and as of Saturday evening, Dixon stated that officers were still actively investigating the incident. 

