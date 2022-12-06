PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in its regular session, Monday evening and learned of a set of apartment buildings that two local gentlemen want to build in the village.
The men want to build two buildings that will house three apartments each. Each until will be a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment.
“I know what they’re planning because they told us,” Piketon mayor Billy Spencer said. “It’s probably a good business deal. They just want single people in there from the A-plant.”
The issue is the proposed location at 513 E. Second Street is zoned R-2. An R-2 zoning classification is for one or two family dwellings. The apartments would house three families.
“We (Spencer and zoning officer Denny Southworth) didn’t have the authority to approve it,” Spencer said.
Only council has the authority to grant a spot zoning variance that would allow the buildings to be built on that lot.
Spencer’s only concern is that Piketon already has its share of subsidized housing, but the people wanting to build the apartments said that subsidizing housing was not their intent.
Councilman Ryan Clemmons made a motion to grant a variance pending neighbors approval of the project. Kristy Shanks seconded the motion and council passed the measure by 4-0 with councilman Vic Brushart abstaining.
In other news, Economic Development Committee chair Isaac Dixon relayed that the village administrator Jennifer Chandler would be submitting materials for Appalachian Community Grant Program funding by the December 9 deadline.
Mayor Spencer asked Chandler if a funding agent would be more likely to fund some or all of the proposed project.
“I think they will either fund the whole project or none of it,” Chandler said. “They break the scope of work down by category. Within our investment areas, we have multiple projects that qualify under their program by category.”
“I only have one issue. I am personally against the $99,000 local share for the path,” Spencer said. “If it all gets funded, we’re on the hook for that $99,000.”
Chandler tried to explain that if everything is funded, you are getting $15 million for $99,000.
“It’s not $99,000 for the path,” Chandler said. “It’s $99,000 for $249,000 of stormwater infrastructure (such as catch basins and pipes).”
Chandler said the proposed project includes the realignment of Market St. from the railroad tracks to Shyville Road. Chandler that part of the infrastructure project has already been funded by a $150,000 grant from ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation). She said with that grant, the $99,000 from the village along with $2 million from the ACGP would fund the entire project.
“I just wanted to go on the record and say I’m all for that storm system. We have done a lot of repairs up there this past summer. That made it a lot better,” Spencer said. “I just don’t think we need a trail up Market Street and Shyville. I’m one person. I just don’t think we need that. I don’t think people are going to want it in their yard.”
“You have to have a neighborhood people can enjoy, and part of that is walkability and being able to access things and enjoy outdoor recreation,” Chandler said.
“If you are coming across my front yard with an eight-foot path, I am going to throw a fit,” Spencer said. “I got to think about what I stand for. What I’m standing for is spending $100,000 for a bike path we don’t need. I love that project — 99.9 percent of it I love, but if my opinion stops it from getting funded so be it.”
Chandler will submit the application to the ACGP by the December 9 deadline.
