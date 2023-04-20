(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is leading a coalition of 15 attorneys general in urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to affirm states’ authority to remove local prosecutors who refuse to put the law ahead of their personal politics.

In an amicus brief filed today in Warren v DeSantis, the attorneys general maintain that states have a right to defend their constitutions against local prosecutors who, by pledging not to enforce laws they dislike, essentially wield a veto power over lawfully enacted legislation.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments