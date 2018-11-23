WAVERLY, Ohio — The second of two women charged with misleading authorities investigating an Ohio family massacre has been released from jail.
Prosecutors have said the two women are accused of lying to a grand jury but haven’t offered any specifics. They are the mothers of two suspects in the killings, and the grandmothers of the other two.
On Tuesday, 65-year-old Rita Newcomb was released from Pike County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
Last week 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner was released after posting a portion of her $100,000 bond.
Both have pleaded not guilty to felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury, and they are both under electronically-monitored house arrest.
Four members of the Wagner family have been charged in the slayings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County two years ago.
