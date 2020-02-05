The Paint Creek State Park Marina will soon receive some upgrades thanks to funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has received approval from the State Controlling Board to invest $280,000 in the Paint Creek State Park marina fuel system,” according to Sarah Wickham, ODNR Communications.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz says “investing in infrastructure around the state” is a “top priority.”

“These improvements help Ohio State Parks maintain sound safety standards for our guests and the environment,” said Mertz.

Wickham says the project “will replace the existing underground fuel storage tank with a new above ground storage tank.” In addition, new electrical equipment, a dispenser, and fuel line will be installed.

“The new storage tanks will be modern, code compliant, and save costs on maintenance.” she said.

The 5,652-acre Paint Creek State Park is home to a 1,148 acre lake that features fishing, boating, and swimming, in addition to camping and trail recreational opportunities.

