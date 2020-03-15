The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will be releasing more than 83,000 rainbow trout into 66 public lakes and ponds in Ohio this spring. These releases will take place from March 13 to May 17 if the release areas are free of ice and accessible to anglers.

The rainbow trout are raised in state fisheries and measure 10 to 13 when released.

For inland lakes, the daily catch limit is five rainbow trout per angler with no minimum size limit.

“Stocking of these public lakes and ponds are excellent opportunities for families to fish together. Fishing for catchable-sized trout is a great way to introduce young people to the outdoors,” says the ODNR Division of Wildlife website.

The tentative 2020 rainbow trout release dates in nearby counties include:

Adams Lake in Adams County, March 13

Caldwell Lake in Ross County, March 26

Lake Alma in Vinton County, March 26

Dow Lake in Athens County, March 27

Timbre Ridge Lake in Lawrence County, March 27

Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County, April 4

Pike Lake in Pike County, April 6

Yoctangee Park Lake in Ross County, April 11

Vesuvius Lake in Lawrence County, April 16

Jackson City Reservoir in Jackson County, April 18

Turkey Creek Lake in Scioto County, April 25

Roosevelt Lake in Scioto County, April 27

“Catchable rainbow trout are stocked to provide immediate fishing opportunities for a short period of time, and these fish are expected to remain the size they were when they were stocked,” according to the Division of Wildlife. “Habitat in Ohio waters generally prevent rainbow trout from surviving through the summer in these waters.”

