The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will be releasing more than 83,000 rainbow trout into 66 public lakes and ponds in Ohio this spring. These releases will take place from March 13 to May 17 if the release areas are free of ice and accessible to anglers.
The rainbow trout are raised in state fisheries and measure 10 to 13 when released.
For inland lakes, the daily catch limit is five rainbow trout per angler with no minimum size limit.
“Stocking of these public lakes and ponds are excellent opportunities for families to fish together. Fishing for catchable-sized trout is a great way to introduce young people to the outdoors,” says the ODNR Division of Wildlife website.
The tentative 2020 rainbow trout release dates in nearby counties include:
Adams Lake in Adams County, March 13
Caldwell Lake in Ross County, March 26
Lake Alma in Vinton County, March 26
Dow Lake in Athens County, March 27
Timbre Ridge Lake in Lawrence County, March 27
Rocky Fork Lake in Highland County, April 4
Pike Lake in Pike County, April 6
Yoctangee Park Lake in Ross County, April 11
Vesuvius Lake in Lawrence County, April 16
Jackson City Reservoir in Jackson County, April 18
Turkey Creek Lake in Scioto County, April 25
Roosevelt Lake in Scioto County, April 27
“Catchable rainbow trout are stocked to provide immediate fishing opportunities for a short period of time, and these fish are expected to remain the size they were when they were stocked,” according to the Division of Wildlife. “Habitat in Ohio waters generally prevent rainbow trout from surviving through the summer in these waters.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.