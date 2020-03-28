With warmer weather on the horizon, those in the vicinity of Lake White State Park Wednesday afternoon likely noticed a change in the landscape.
The two-story white building beside the boat ramp, referred to locally as the boat house, was being reduced to a pile of debris. This demolition will make way for several improvements.
Heidi Hetzel-Evans, Communications Manager of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, offered an explanation for the activity.
“The Division of Parks and Watercraft has a number of completed and planned improvements for Lake White State Park. Part of the work includes removing the former ranger’s station as it does not meet current ADA requirements for public use. The State Historical Preservation Office evaluated the building and approved the demolition plans,” said Hetzel-Evans.
“After the building is removed, a new shelter house for boating education and flush restrooms will be built in its place. Other planned improvements include installing a new playground and lighting improvements, as well as removing lake debris. Completed improvements include installing new steps which connect the lower boat parking lot to the upper lot and replacing the roof on shelter houses.”
With the current economic situation across the nation and in the state of Ohio, Hetzel-Evans could only offer and estimate on a timeline, saying, “We hope to have all of the improvements completed before the end of the year.”
