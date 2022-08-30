flag

Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates, a multidisciplinary engineering firm, visited the Pike County Commissioners Thursday morning at their regularly scheduled to give an update on studies done concerning the pump station at the intersection of Denver Road and Howard Road.

“We’re coming close to wrapping up the hydraulic so we can turn that in with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency),” Ruggles said. “The funding deadline is Wednesday (Aug. 31).”

