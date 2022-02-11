WAVERLY— On Friday, a Pike County Grand Jury filed an indictment against Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher on several counts of theft and misuse of a county credit card.
As a result of the Auditor of State Special Investigations Unit’s forensic audit and investigation, Slusher is now facing several accusations including stealing more than $2,600 from the county.
Her charges are as followed:
- One count of Theft in Office, a fourth degree felony
- One count of Theft in Office, a fifth degree felony
- One count of Theft, a fifth degree felony
- One count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a first degree misdemeanor
“Our professional investigators continue to be some of the best in the country and I am proud of the work they do on behalf of Ohio’s taxpayers,” said Auditor Keith Faber in a released statement. “In 2021 alone our SIU team uncovered millions of dollars in stolen and illegally spent taxpayer funds.”
According to a press release, SIU became involved in the matter after receiving information from a confidential source. That same release detailed the other allegations facing Slusher, which include paying herself more salary than permitted and using county resources to pay for personal expenses.
This indictment comes less than two weeks before a separate legal matter concerning Slusher, set to come before the Chillicothe Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 24 for a pre-trial hearing.
Stemming from a January incident outside a Chillicothe residence, the auditor is facing charges of aggravated trespass, assault, and criminal mischief. According to a case report filed by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Slusher allegedly attacked a 37-year-old female and had thrown rocks at the home.
Following the indictment, the Special Prosecutors will file a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate proceedings to suspend the Pike County Auditor from office pending the outcome of the criminal case.
Slusher has previously announced that she would not be seeking re-election in the upcoming election.
Attorneys in SIU were appointed as special prosecutors and will prosecute the case. Pike County Prosector Rob Junk requested this appointment since his office has worked alongside Slusher’s office.
The same unit of the Auditor of State Office was responsible for the investigation into former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, who was later indicted on 16 charges of theft in office, tampering with evidence, and others.
Reader was sentenced for three years in prison on these charges last March.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
