For the week ending Sept. 29, 2018: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Pike County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com
PIKE COUNTY
MONDAY, SEPT. 24: S.R. 772 will be reduced to one lane between T.R. 331 (Strutt Road) and C.R. 85 (Tennyson Road) for a culvert liner installation project. The single-lane restrictions will be in effect during daytime, business hours, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work. At all other times, the route will be open to two lanes of travel. The project is scheduled to be completed in late October. (#18-0457)
OCT. 9-12: S.R. 104 will be subject to daytime closures during the week of Oct. 4 for tree trimming operations. The route will be closed between C.R. 43 (Jasper Road) and S.R. 551 from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, with it open to evening and overnight travel. All thru-traffic motorists will be detoured via U.S. 23 and S.R. 32, and while local residents will have access to their homes, they may encounter some periods of delay.
Construction is under way on S.R. 552 for a resurfacing and culvert rehabilitation project, and the route has been reopened to traffic following culvert work. Crews are now paving the route between its junction with S.R. 104 and S.R. 220, and during paving operations, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers. All work is anticipated to be completed in late summer. (#18-4002)
C.R. 4 (Pike Lake Road) has been reopened following a slide repair project just south of the Ross County line, north of T.R. 238 (Egypt Hollow Road). Crews have minor finishing work to complete; however, there should be little to no impact to traffic, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers when crews are at work. (#18-0177)
An intersection improvement and bridge replacement continues on S.R. 124, just west of C.R. 6 (Lapperell Road). Traffic on S.R. 124 is being maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals; however, Lapperell Road is closed and traffic is being detoured via S.R. 124 and S.R. 41. While it is anticipated Lapperell Road will be open to traffic by the end of September, the entire project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall. (#17-0579)
