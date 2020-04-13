A man has been charged with murder after a shooting that occurred on State Route 220 in Pike County on Friday, the sheriff's office reports.
According to Pike County Interim Sheriff James E. Nelson, Ryan Adam Webb, 20, passed away as a result of the shooting. Webb's step-father, Roy W. Jenkins, Jr., 52, was taken into custody and lodged in the Butler County Jail, Nelson reported.
According to Nelson, at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to 5335 State Route 220 in reference to a shooting.
"Upon arrival deputies took a male armed with a .22 caliber rifle into custody and found another male inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head," Nelson reported.
According to the sheriff's office, Ryan Adam Webb was taken by Pike County EMS to Adena Pike Medical Center where he was flown to St. Mary's Hospital by MedFlight.
Jenkins was originally charged with felonious assault and using a weapon while intoxicated, but charges were upgraded to murder on Saturday, April 11 after Pike County dispatch received a call from St. Mary's Hospital that Webb had passed away at 2:49 p.m., Nelson reported.
The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury.
