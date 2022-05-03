WAVERLY — The more than three years of motion hearings regarding the Rhoden Murders has been leading up to jury trials for the four charged members of the Wagner family.
These hearings have taken place inside the Pike County Courthouse and as of Monday, the courthouse will remain the venue for the upcoming jury trial for George Wagner IV.
During a pre-trial hearing, Pike County Court of Common Pleas Judge Randy Deering denied a motion from Wagner IV’s attorneys to change the venue.
Defense attorney John Parker of Cleveland made the argument due to the media attention garnered in these earlier hearings, all of which are live-streamed on television stations throughout the state.
“It is our point of view that a jury would not be able to be selected here that’s fair to our client, given all the publicity,” he said, this notoriety growing especially after Edward “Jake” Wagner, George Wagner IV’s brother, pled guilty last year.
Doing so now, he also argued, would hasten the pace for a trial to be convened instead of waiting until subsequent motion hearings before August.
Special prosecutor Angela Canepa noted that the defense did not file for a venue change until January, at that point only three months away from the original jury trial date of April 4.
While not in favor of changing the venue, Canepa was not totally against the idea. The prosecution rather would like to see jurors put aside pre-trial publicity and make their decision based on the facts of the case.
“That is something that every jury has to do in every case that’s ever been tried in the court of law,” she said, also providing case evidence from the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Ultimately, Deering ruled in favor of the prosecution and the court will try to seat a jury in Pike County.
The prosecution additionally introduced new pieces of evidence, describing the “criminal enterprise” of the Wagner family.
During the post-crime stage, which saw the family flee to Alaska, Canepa detailed the use of secret wire recordings by investigators.
These wiretaps included conversations between George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner, who believed they were being listened to and tried to “mislead” those listening.
The primary argument made by the prosecution is how the Wagner family conspired to exhibit control over the two grandchildren- George IV’s son and Jake’s daughter- and the wives and girlfriends.
“There was literally nothing that was off-limits,” said Canepa, the Wagners also sharing finances among themselves. “Everything was done as a family unit. You did not have people running off doing things on their own.”
This control had violent repercussions leading to the murders, where the prosecution said it had admissions from Jake Wagner assaulting his girlfriend, Hanna Rhoden, and chasing her in a car one time. Her amount of contact with family when residing with the Wagners was also limited.
Similar to his brother, the prosecution said George IV also exhibited controlling behaviors towards his wife, Tabetha.
Social media conversations took place between Tabetha and Hanna regarding how Tabetha was able to escape. According to the prosecution, she hid in a barn until nighttime when she later fled the home via a bicycle to a nearby gas station. Angela Wagner had told Tabetha that she would “go get the gun” prior to her exit.
Hanna feared that she would be killed if she did not get away. Four months later, she and seven others were found dead.
In November 2018, George Wagner IV and three family members- Jake Wagner, Angela Wagner, and George “Billy” Wagner III- were charged in connection with the murders of Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40; Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; three children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38; at four different homes in Pike County on April 22, 2016.
George Wagner IV’s jury trial is tentatively set for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.