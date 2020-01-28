A man appearing in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas recently was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to burglary.
According to online court records, Jeremiah M. Green, 30, was scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 27, but at a pre-trial in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 22, he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of burglary and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Green’s original charges, according to online court records, included the count of burglary as well as one fourth-degree felony count of grand theft and one fifth-degree felony count of grand theft.
According to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, Green broke into a home in the 7000 block of State Route 335 on April 7, 2019, and was alleged to have stolen car keys and then to have stolen a vehicle.
“We had a couple of still pictures of him standing outside of a house, and then the car keys in the house got stolen, and the vehicle got stolen,” Junk said.
According to Junk, the vehicle was recovered.
