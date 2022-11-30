Pike County Prosecuting Investigator Rob Junk speaks during a press conference at the Pike County Government Center after the verdict for George Wagner IV was issued. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.
The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 22 counts charged against George Wagner IV, Wednesday, at the Pike County Courthouse. Wagner seemed emotionless, as he had the whole trial, as the verdicts were read. The jury deliberated for less than seven hours before coming to a unanimous verdict.
The guilty verdicts ended the longest, most expensive trial in Ohio history. Wednesday marked the end of a trial that started with opening statements on September 12.
Wagner was found guilty of eight counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Chris Rhoden Sr., Gary Rhoden, Frankie Rhoden, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, Dana Rhoden, Hanna Mae Rhoden, Chris Rhoden Jr. and Kenneth Rhoden.
Other charges Wagner was found guilty of include: four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, one count forgery, one count of conspiracy, one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, one count of unauthorized use of property, one count of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, one count of obstructing justice, and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Wagner’s sentencing has been scheduled later this month, but a certain date has not been released yet.
Gov. Mike DeWine was Ohio attorney general in 2016 when the murders occurred.
“From the day theses murders occurred and throughout the long investigation, I always believed we would find the truth, and I always believed we there would be justice for these victims,” DeWine said at a press conference Wednesday evening. “Today brings us one step closer to achieving that justice.”
Four members of the Wagner family were arrested in connection with murders in 2018. Since that time, Angela Wagner, George’s mother, and Jake Wagner, George’s brother, have both pleaded guilty and both actually testified against George in this trial. The fourth member of the family, George IV's father, George Washington Wagner III, known as Billy, will go on trial in 2023.
“This case was a test of BCI’s abilities, and BCI passed it with flying colors,” (current) Ohio attorney general Dave Yost said. “Today’s jury verdict puts the stamp of approval on the bureau’s work.
"I am grateful for the untold hours, days and weeks that our investigators and forensic scientists dedicated to this case – it reinforces the team’s dogged determination to secure justice for the victims and their families.”
"Good won today, and evil lost," Pike County prosecutor Rob Junk said after the verdict Wednesday. Junk thanked his prosecution team, special prosecutors Angela Canepa and Andrew Wilson.
"They spent many, many hours and a lot of hard work that culminated in a Pike County jury making the right decision today," Junk said. "This is what happens when agencies work together to do the right thing and get justice."
