Pike County Prosecuting Investigator Rob Junk speaks during a press conference at the Pike County Government Center after the verdict for George Wagner IV was issued. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.

 Brooke LaValley

The jury returned guilty verdicts on all 22 counts charged against George Wagner IV, Wednesday, at the Pike County Courthouse. Wagner seemed emotionless, as he had the whole trial, as the verdicts were read. The jury deliberated for less than seven hours before coming to a unanimous verdict.

The guilty verdicts ended the longest, most expensive trial in Ohio history. Wednesday marked the end of a trial that started with opening statements on September 12.


