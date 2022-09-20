Rhoden trial opening statements

George Wagner IV, 30, sits alone as attorneys confer with the judge in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Monday, Sept 12 was opening statements. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest. Half of the courtroom was reserved for Rhoden family and friends.

 Liz Dufour

Testimony, in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, on Friday and Monday focused on one witness: Criminal Investigator Shane Hashaw.

On Friday, the state called Hanshaw to the stand to give a detailed description as to how the crime scenes were processed and how any evidence was collected. Hanshaw also explained the use of equipment such as 3-D cameras that were used to take accurate photographs and collect important evidence.

