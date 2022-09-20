George Wagner IV, 30, sits alone as attorneys confer with the judge in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. He is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Monday, Sept 12 was opening statements. Underneath his vest, he’s wearing a stun vest. Half of the courtroom was reserved for Rhoden family and friends.
Testimony, in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, on Friday and Monday focused on one witness: Criminal Investigator Shane Hashaw.
On Friday, the state called Hanshaw to the stand to give a detailed description as to how the crime scenes were processed and how any evidence was collected. Hanshaw also explained the use of equipment such as 3-D cameras that were used to take accurate photographs and collect important evidence.
“They are a very complex piece of equipment that does very simple things,” said Hanshaw. He explained that beyond taking photographs, the 3-D cameras can show elevation changes, take measurements, and have other features that a normal digital camera does not have.
Hanshaw also said that before the search even begins that the team tries to get a search warrant. A possible violated 4th Amendment argument could be made by a defense attorney if a search was conducted without a warrant.
“We try to get a warrant,” Hanshaw said. “Especially in a case like this. There are so many unknown factors to not make an attempt to get a warrant.”
Special prosecutor Andrew Wilson asked Hanshaw if they received a warrant in this case and Hansahaw replied, “Yes, we did.”
Then Hanshaw explained to the jury, with the aid of pictures and diagrams, where and how he and his team scoured the property for evidence, and one piece of evidence they hoped would be useful was a Mountain Dew can. The can was sent to the lab for DNA analysis, and DNA was determined to be that of Kenneth Rhoden.
Hanshaw next talked to the jury about bullet holes found in the residence of Chris Rhoden Sr. Hanshaw said that his team tried to track the path the bullets took and where they originated from.
“My opinion is that the shots occurred outside in the front yard area,” Hanshaw said. “But at least one shot was fired in the interior.”
Investigators found a 40-caliber shell casing in the kitchen.
The prosecution and defense made a joint stipulation that said “in reference to 4077 Union Hill Road and BCI crime scene evidence collection and examination of that property, none of the evidence examined with respect to that scene, contained any DNA that was linked to George Wagner IV, Jake Wagner, Angela Wagner or Billy Wagner.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.