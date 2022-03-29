Seal

WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department located narcotics during a traffic stop earlier this month

Officer Hickenbottom initiated said search just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 on Cherry Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as David Jackson.

Items located were an old cigarette pack containing three baggies that contained a white in color powder, another cigarette pack containing one baggie with a brown in color powder inside, a baggie containing marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of money.

Jackson was cited through Mayor's Court for Driving Under Suspension, No Operator's License, and Fictitious Tags. He was seen in court on Tuesday, March 15th and plead No Contest. Further charges are pending until BCI test results are received.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments