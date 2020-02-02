It was announced on Tuesday that another $34,022 was approved for release by the State Controlling Board to help Pike County cover the cost of capital cases related to the 2016 murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.
The county was also approved in November 2019 for $63,525 to help with the cases. According to the office of State Representative Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro), the state budget approved by lawmakers this past summer included $1 million to help the county with expenses associated with the case.
“A single capital murder case is expensive to prosecute and defend,” Wilkin said. “Four capital murder cases can break a county. That is why these funds are crucial.”
Pike County is currently facing massive expenses related to the four capital cases of George Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV, and Edward Jacob Wagner, who were arrested in November 2018 and charged with murder in the 2016 shootings.
In 2019, Wilkin and State Representative John Rodgers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake) proposed House Bill 85, which, if passed, would create a process for counties like Pike to seek financial assistance from the state regarding extraordinary capital cases.
“The legislation proposes that to be considered an eligible capital case, the case must include either multiple victims or defendants, with the estimated cost of a trial exceeding five percent of the county’s budget for the year in which the case is prosecuted,” a press release from the House Majority Communications Department in February 2019 stated. “In addition, there is a $4 million appropriation from the General Revenue Fund to the Controlling Board’s Emergency Purposes Fund to assist Pike County with the anticipated expenses related to the ongoing Pike County trial proceedings.”
The legislation was approved by the House in April 2019 by a vote of 93-2. It is pending in the Ohio Senate.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost presented the county a one-time expenditure of $100,000, assistance provided by a specific legislative appropriation in December 2018 to help with the costs of the capital cases. At that time he stated that the money he brought with him was only a down payment.
