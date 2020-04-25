With all of the uncertainly surrounding COVID-19 and activities this summer, local fair managers received some good news about potential funding.
During Tuesday’s news briefing by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, it was announced that the Ohio Department of Agriculture has waived the required $50,000 local match for the Agricultural Society Facilities Grant Program.
Ohio’s operating budget set aside this grant funding to help fairs make necessary facilities and grounds improvements. Fairs could apply for the $50,000 grant with a required $50,000 from local governments and businesses.
“COVID-19 has put a strain on local budgets and businesses’ bottom lines, so this waiver will allow fairs to apply for grant funding for improvements without the local match,” said Governor DeWine. “Going forward, we will continue to evaluate how, and if, we can safely operate Ohio fairs in 2020.”
Fair managers have until May 30 to apply via the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s website.
The news was welcomed by the Pike County Senior Fair Board. The Pike County Fairgrounds have seen a number of improvements in the last 20 years, and they plan to continue upgrades as monies allow.
“At this time, we are submitting our application in hopes to be one of the many to be awarded,” said Mary Conley, vice president of the Pike County Senior Fair Board.
“The Art Hall bathrooms, which is a $10,000 project, is our target right now. We are starting on that May 2. Adding electric and water camp sites is also at the top of our list for our fair families and SamJam (bluegrass festival). We have looked into other capital improvement monies to build a new grandstand in the near future.”
Pike County Senior Fair Board President Ryan Knight added that they would really like to do an upgrade to the water on the bottom of the grounds so a new wash rack could be added at the beef barn.
