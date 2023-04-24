COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second year in a row, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) was awarded the Interstate Mining Compact Commission’s (IMCC) 2023 National Mine Safety and Health Training Award. The award recognizes the division’s commitment to mine safety through its work in developing a comprehensive safety manual and training course.
“I’m proud of our team for their dedication to safety, making sure miners return home safely at the end of the day,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our Division of Mineral Resources Management works tirelessly to ensure that miners around the state are up to date on the latest technology and best safety practices.”
ODNR Division of Mineral Resources Management Chief Benny McCament, Mine Safety Manager Butch Dyer, and Surface Mine Safety Supervisor Michael Doane receive IMCC award in Philadelphia, PA.
The manual is updated each year with considerations put on new technologies and safety techniques that can enhance the manual and reinforce their goal of keeping miners safe. Up to 1,500 are distributed yearly and used for the 24-hour new miner training course as well as the 8-hour annual refresher course for all miners.
The National Mine Safety and Health Training Award was presented to Ohio at the annual IMCC awards banquet on April 4 in Philadelphia, PA. It was judged by its relevancy to solving problems, applicability in specific mining situations, and ability to engage with trainees.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
