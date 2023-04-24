COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second year in a row, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) was awarded the Interstate Mining Compact Commission’s (IMCC) 2023 National Mine Safety and Health Training Award. The award recognizes the division’s commitment to mine safety through its work in developing a comprehensive safety manual and training course.

“I’m proud of our team for their dedication to safety, making sure miners return home safely at the end of the day,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our Division of Mineral Resources Management works tirelessly to ensure that miners around the state are up to date on the latest technology and best safety practices.”


