PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening, and during the public participation part of the meeting, a pair of Aspen Energy (out of Dublin, Ohio) addressed the council about the possibility of electric aggregation in the village.
“An electric aggregation program is everybody buying together, in the village, and getting a low, fixed cost to help out the residents and a vetted option for the residents to have cheaper cost on their electric,” John Theibert from Aspen Energy said.
Theibert explained in June, an American Electric Power auction will take place and an increase is expected that comes to about 12 cents per kilowatt hour. Theibert says that Aspen can get that rate down to between seven and eight cents per kilowatt hour.
“Per household, we’re looking at $300 annually,” Theibert said. “This option is an option where somebody can exit (or opt) in and out anytime they want with no fees. There is no annual fee to the village. It’s risk free and (the residents) have the option to go in anytime they want.”
An aggregation program must go on the ballot to give the residents affected the choice to say whether or not they would like an aggregation program in their village. The deadline to file for the May Primary Election has already passed so this could be on the November 2023 ballot.
“Before an aggregation what we usually do is hold public meetings, usually an hour before regular (council) meetings, and people can come in and we will educate them. We can tell them ‘This is what is going to happen.’ This only affects people that are floating with AEP energy on their rate.”
According to Theibert, the rates will “massively increase.”
Jay Sell from Aspen Energy said that the distribution and transmission cost will stay the same whether you have AEP, another company or are in an aggregation program.
“The aggregation program helps the people on standard service get a better deal,” Sell said. “The reason we’re able to get a better deal now is, with COVID, they pushed back the auctions that are usually scheduled two or three years out.”
