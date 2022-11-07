(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state.
In Pike County, the Village of Waverly was awarded $72,566 for improvements and renovations at Bristol Park. Some of the improvements include: install new playground fence, renovate driveway and parking area, install a water bottle filling station, and native grass plantings with landscaping.
“We are excited to help communities all over Ohio create fun, safe, and inclusive outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Governor DeWine. “These grants help local parks improve and upgrade their outdoor spaces for citizens of Ohio.”
The grants, awarded as part of the NatureWorks program, will support 68 outdoor recreation projects in 62 counties. Projects include the development of playgrounds, natural playscapes, trails, restrooms, dog parks, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis and pickleball courts, splash pads, and picnic shelters.
“These grants give us an opportunity to partner with local communities and invest in outdoor recreation across the Buckeye State,” said Director Mertz. “We are always looking for ways to get families and friends to get out and enjoy the beautiful spaces that can be found right in their own neighborhoods.”
NatureWorks grants provide up to 75% reimbursement assistance to local government subdivisions for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas. Projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.