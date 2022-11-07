(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz today awarded $1.7 million in grants to support dozens of new outdoor recreation projects in local communities across the state.

In Pike County, the Village of Waverly was awarded $72,566 for improvements and renovations at Bristol Park. Some of the improvements include: install new playground fence, renovate driveway and parking area, install a water bottle filling station, and native grass plantings with landscaping.


