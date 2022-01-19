WASHINGTON, D.C.— Calling for action from Senate and House leaders, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup signed onto a letter with fellow Ohio legislators earlier this week which called for increased domestic production of semiconductor chips.
Wenstrup, whose second congressional district includes Pike County and others in southern Ohio, joined in the bipartisan letter also signed by Reps Bill Johnson, Troy Balderson, Anthony Gonzalez, David Joyce, Steve Chabot, Michael Turner, Mike Carey, and Robert Latta.
“As you know, semiconductors, also known as microchips, play an essential role in day-to-day American life. These products are vital to U.S. technology deployment and are critical to U.S. national security,” their letter in-part reads. “It is crucial that the United States leads in the research, development, and production of semiconductor technology.”
What the group is specifically calling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to do is the full-funding of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act- legislation they say will make the U.S. a world leader in its production.
Johnson, whose congressional district reaches eastern portions of Scioto County, wants to see the country re-take that status.
“For far too long, the United States has relied on foreign nations to produce the microchips and semiconductors used in products that the American people need and demand every day. That must end immediately,” Johnson said in a statement. “Manufacturing chips abroad in countries like China threatens our national security and takes jobs away from our unmatched workforce. America invented microchip technology, and it was a big mistake to share it with countries like China.”
Part of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, which the Senate passed last June, $52 billion in federal investments for the domestic semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing provisions is set to come through the CHIPS Act.
The letter says the manufacturing capacity for microchip production has declined significantly in recent decades, which according to the Semiconductors Industry Association has dropped from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.
In its place, 80% of world chips are produced in Asia- mostly in China and Taiwan. Demand has also grown during the pandemic, while supply chain issues gave made access for the technology more limited.
The Ohio Reps say this dependency is a “significant national defense vulnerability.”
“With production of US military defense systems dependent upon access to these chips, we cannot afford to outsource these critical components any longer,” the letter states, adding that a focus on building more chips stateside would bring back thousands of jobs.
Similar action was taken by two Democrats in the Ohio House of Representatives, who renewed the push to pass House Concurrent Resolution 38 after reports came through the state might land a major semiconductor factory.
In their advocacy for the resolution, State Reps. Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) and Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) would urge Congress to enact the USICA Act in addition to the Facilitating American-Build Semiconductor Act and having President Joe Biden activate the National Defense Production Act for emergency production of these semiconductors.
“The chip shortage is adversely impacting Ohio’s economy,” said Rep. Crossman in a statement. “It is encouraging that Gov. DeWine now shares the same concerns that Rep. Sobecki and I have had regarding the shortage. This is an issue that impacts our nation’s security. HCR 38 should be a priority to a legislature claiming to be focused on Ohio’s economy. ”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
