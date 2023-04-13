Lexington, KY– Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management (EM) Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (PPPO) issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking industry input for operationally mature technologies to support the potential reuse of approximately 6400 tons of radiologically surface-contaminated nickel removed from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP) as a part of ongoing cleanup activities.

The information gathered from this Expression of Interest will be used to determine whether it is in the DOE’s best interest to have industry remove the radiological contamination from the surface of the nickel to produce a high purity nickel product that may be released for use in commerce in accordance with DOE’s thresholds for release of materials without restriction (DOE Order 458.1).


