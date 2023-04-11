Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is trying to prevent billions of dollars of student loan debt from being forgiven.

Yost filed an amicus brief recently with the U.S. Supreme Court — along with 19 other states — arguing U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona’s plan to wipe away an estimated $6 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 200,000 borrowers is “nothing more than an egregious power grab that tramples all over the separation-of-powers doctrine,” according to a release from Yost.


