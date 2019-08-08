Class 1 Winner: Jada Osborn

Class 1 Runner-Up: Addison Johnson

Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction

Class 2 Winner: Kelly Wells

Class 2 Runner-Up: Sofia Salisbury

Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction

Class 3 Winner: Cami Carroll

Class 3 Runner-Up: Kelsey Helpenstine

Trophy sponsored by Big R and Valena Roberts

Class 4 Winner: Layne Brooks

Class 4 Runner-Up: Aurora Conkel

Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort

Class 5 Winner: Camryn Campbell

Class 5 Runner-Up: Paige Davis

Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort

Class 6 Winner: Bailey Ison

Class 6 Runner-Up: Cade Carroll

Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort

Class 7 Winner: Isaac Knipp

Class 7 Runner-Up: Averie Baugh-Downs

Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort

Class 8 Winner: Cade Carroll

Class 8 Runner-Up: Kaylee Jones

Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort

Class 9 Winner: Johnny Burton

Class 9 Runner-Up: Justin Waulk

Trophy sponsored by Brad Welsh and Family

Class 10 Winner: Johnny Burton

Class 10 Runner-Up: Hayden Graves

Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms

Class 11 Winner: Bailey Ison

Class 11 Runner-Up: Hayden Graves

Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms

Class 12 Winner: Maddox Leffler

Class 12 Runner-Up: Emily Anderson

Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms

Class 13 Winner: Skylar White

Class 13 Runner-Up: Tammy Johnson

Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms

Class 14 Winner: Lauren Carter

Class 14 Runner-Up: Maggie Armstrong

Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms

Class 15 Winner: Lauren Carter

Class 15 Runner-Up: Maddox Leffler

Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms

Class 16 Winner: Emily Anderson

Class 16 Runner-Up: Chance Brown

Trophy sponsored by The Crace Family: Marcia, Matt and Jon

Class 17 Winner: Mackenzie Wiseman

Class 17 Runner-Up: Asheton Wolfe

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Verlin Smith and Ruby Dixon

Class 18 Winner: Owen Armstrong

Class 18 Runner-Up: Race Brown

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Flossie Foster

Division 1 Champion Market Goat: Cami Carroll

Trophy sponsored by Richardson Farms

Division 1 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Kelsey Helpenstine

Trophy sponsored by McDonald's Restaurant

Division 2 Champion Market Goat: Bailey Ison

Trophy sponsored by J & J Rabbitry

Division 2 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Camryn Campbell

Trophy sponsored by Fox Farm

Division 3 Champion Market Goat: Johnny Burton

Trophy sponsored by Larry and Lora Graves

Division 3 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Cade Carroll

Trophy sponsored by Chuck and Barbara Carter

Division 4 Champion Market Goat: Bailey Ison

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Verlin Smith and Ruby Dixon

Division 4 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Johnny Burton

Trophy sponsored by Meredith and Mary Gragg

Division 5 Champion Market Goat: Lauren Carter (Class 15)

Trophy sponsored by Wooldridge Farms & Forest Products

Division 5 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Lauren Carter (Class 14)

Trophy sponsored by Wooldridge Farms & Forest Products

Division 6 Champion Market Goat: Emily Anderson

Trophy sponsored by Fisher Farms

Division 6 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Chance Brown

Trophy sponsored by Meredith and Mary Gragg

Grand Champion Market Goat: Bailey Ison

Trophy sponsored by Central Ohio Financial Service, Inc. 

Banner sponsored by Jessica's Attic

Reserve Champion Market Goat: Johnny Burton

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Raymond "Shorty" Fout

Banner sponsored by Darlene Lykins & Heide Isaac

Rate of Gain: Camryn Craig

Trophy sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons Farm, Piketon, Ohio

Banner sponsored by the Charles Weeter Family

Champion Senior Goat Skill-a-thon: Lauren Carter

Trophy sponsored by Schilling Trucking

Reserve Champion Senior Goat Skill-a-thon: Mariah Cantrell

Trophy sponsored by Jessica's Attic

Champion Intermediate Goat Skill-a-thon: Mady Martin

Trophy sponsored by David and Charity Beekman Family

Reserve Champion Intermediate Goat Skill-a-thon: Malyn Conley

Trophy sponsored by David and Charity Beekman Family

Champion Junior Goat Skill-a-thon: Layne Lemaster

Trophy sponsored by David and Charity Beekman Family

Champion Senior Goat Showmanship: Morgan Cox

Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction

Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showmanship: Lauren Carter

Trophy sponsored by Elm Grove Livestock 4-H Club

Champion Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Mady Martin

Trophy sponsored by Kathleen Wheeler

Reserve Champion Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Emily Anderson

Trophy sponsored by Keith May, Auctioneer

Champion Junior Goat Showmanship: Bailey Ison

Trophy sponsored by Fox Farm

Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showmanship: Mackenzie Wiseman

Trophy sponsored by Pike County Farm Bureau

