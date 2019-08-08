Class 1 Winner: Jada Osborn
Class 1 Runner-Up: Addison Johnson
Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction
Class 2 Winner: Kelly Wells
Class 2 Runner-Up: Sofia Salisbury
Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction
Class 3 Winner: Cami Carroll
Class 3 Runner-Up: Kelsey Helpenstine
Trophy sponsored by Big R and Valena Roberts
Class 4 Winner: Layne Brooks
Class 4 Runner-Up: Aurora Conkel
Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort
Class 5 Winner: Camryn Campbell
Class 5 Runner-Up: Paige Davis
Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort
Class 6 Winner: Bailey Ison
Class 6 Runner-Up: Cade Carroll
Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort
Class 7 Winner: Isaac Knipp
Class 7 Runner-Up: Averie Baugh-Downs
Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort
Class 8 Winner: Cade Carroll
Class 8 Runner-Up: Kaylee Jones
Trophy sponsored by Long's Retreat Family Resort
Class 9 Winner: Johnny Burton
Class 9 Runner-Up: Justin Waulk
Trophy sponsored by Brad Welsh and Family
Class 10 Winner: Johnny Burton
Class 10 Runner-Up: Hayden Graves
Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms
Class 11 Winner: Bailey Ison
Class 11 Runner-Up: Hayden Graves
Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms
Class 12 Winner: Maddox Leffler
Class 12 Runner-Up: Emily Anderson
Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms
Class 13 Winner: Skylar White
Class 13 Runner-Up: Tammy Johnson
Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms
Class 14 Winner: Lauren Carter
Class 14 Runner-Up: Maggie Armstrong
Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms
Class 15 Winner: Lauren Carter
Class 15 Runner-Up: Maddox Leffler
Trophy sponsored by Bob and Sons Farms
Class 16 Winner: Emily Anderson
Class 16 Runner-Up: Chance Brown
Trophy sponsored by The Crace Family: Marcia, Matt and Jon
Class 17 Winner: Mackenzie Wiseman
Class 17 Runner-Up: Asheton Wolfe
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Verlin Smith and Ruby Dixon
Class 18 Winner: Owen Armstrong
Class 18 Runner-Up: Race Brown
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Flossie Foster
Division 1 Champion Market Goat: Cami Carroll
Trophy sponsored by Richardson Farms
Division 1 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Kelsey Helpenstine
Trophy sponsored by McDonald's Restaurant
Division 2 Champion Market Goat: Bailey Ison
Trophy sponsored by J & J Rabbitry
Division 2 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Camryn Campbell
Trophy sponsored by Fox Farm
Division 3 Champion Market Goat: Johnny Burton
Trophy sponsored by Larry and Lora Graves
Division 3 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Cade Carroll
Trophy sponsored by Chuck and Barbara Carter
Division 4 Champion Market Goat: Bailey Ison
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Verlin Smith and Ruby Dixon
Division 4 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Johnny Burton
Trophy sponsored by Meredith and Mary Gragg
Division 5 Champion Market Goat: Lauren Carter (Class 15)
Trophy sponsored by Wooldridge Farms & Forest Products
Division 5 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Lauren Carter (Class 14)
Trophy sponsored by Wooldridge Farms & Forest Products
Division 6 Champion Market Goat: Emily Anderson
Trophy sponsored by Fisher Farms
Division 6 Reserve Champion Market Goat: Chance Brown
Trophy sponsored by Meredith and Mary Gragg
Grand Champion Market Goat: Bailey Ison
Trophy sponsored by Central Ohio Financial Service, Inc.
Banner sponsored by Jessica's Attic
Reserve Champion Market Goat: Johnny Burton
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Raymond "Shorty" Fout
Banner sponsored by Darlene Lykins & Heide Isaac
Rate of Gain: Camryn Craig
Trophy sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons Farm, Piketon, Ohio
Banner sponsored by the Charles Weeter Family
Champion Senior Goat Skill-a-thon: Lauren Carter
Trophy sponsored by Schilling Trucking
Reserve Champion Senior Goat Skill-a-thon: Mariah Cantrell
Trophy sponsored by Jessica's Attic
Champion Intermediate Goat Skill-a-thon: Mady Martin
Trophy sponsored by David and Charity Beekman Family
Reserve Champion Intermediate Goat Skill-a-thon: Malyn Conley
Trophy sponsored by David and Charity Beekman Family
Champion Junior Goat Skill-a-thon: Layne Lemaster
Trophy sponsored by David and Charity Beekman Family
Champion Senior Goat Showmanship: Morgan Cox
Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction
Reserve Champion Senior Goat Showmanship: Lauren Carter
Trophy sponsored by Elm Grove Livestock 4-H Club
Champion Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Mady Martin
Trophy sponsored by Kathleen Wheeler
Reserve Champion Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Emily Anderson
Trophy sponsored by Keith May, Auctioneer
Champion Junior Goat Showmanship: Bailey Ison
Trophy sponsored by Fox Farm
Reserve Champion Junior Goat Showmanship: Mackenzie Wiseman
Trophy sponsored by Pike County Farm Bureau
