(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A federal judge in California yesterday agreed to consolidate a series of lawsuits against Facebook and appointed Ohio the lead plaintiff in the securities class-action case against the social-media giant. Attorney General Yost will lead the class action on behalf of Ohio and any other affected investors.

The decision in U.S. District Court of Northern California means that Yost’s office – representing the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and Facebook investors – will lead the effort to recover millions of dollars in losses and to compel Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook, to reform its internal practices.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments